US-Whistleblower Manning: Lockdowns gleichen Isolationshaft – "Erholung dauert Jahre"

‼️New on @BadFaithPod‼️: @xychelsea on how her time in jail prepared her for COVID isolation, why she thinks Obama commuted her sentence, the root cause of 1/6 and America's political legitimacy crisis, & much much more. Part one of a 2 parter.https://t.co/l5nzvXD20epic.twitter.com/QKfSnAAQXZ