Leckere Impfung: New Yorker Bürgermeister wirbt mit Burger und Fritten fürs Impfen

Don’t miss your shot, NYC! Score a free ShackBurger voucher (while supplies last) when you get vaccinated at a NYC mobile vaccine bus! Already vaccinated? ’Til 6/12, order a 🍔 or chicken in-person at any NYC Shack + get free fries with proof of your vax! https://t.co/UTuHOwN44yhttps://t.co/Ld3jDmYbHS