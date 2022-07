90 Schüsse auf den Fahrer: Verkehrskontrolle in Ohio endet tödlich

His name is Jayland Walker. ⁣⁣8 Akron Ohio cops fired 90 bullets at him, hitting him 60 times throughout hie entire body. ⁣The cops pulled him over for a TRAFFIC VIOLATION. He was 25.He was a @doordash driver. HE WAS UNARMED.HE WAS MURDERED.#JaylandWalkerpic.twitter.com/CLqQtgx1ZQ