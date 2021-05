Rückgang der "Infektionszahlen": Bundesregierung sieht Corona-Notbremse am Werk

Great thread -but1) Heterogeneity: HIT consensus is probl. 0.4-0.5 for old variant; e.g. here:https://t.co/iZFbeXc5Rb2) Season: Danish @SSI_dk estimates 30% season effect already 1st wave. Also, Denmark was almost normal NPI-wise in July w flat curve.https://t.co/46yzis7Faupic.twitter.com/iHm58YbEr1