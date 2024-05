Philippinen laden Chinas Botschafter vor: Protest gegen Angriff auf Boote in strittigem Seegebiet

PCG's BRP Bagacay faces water cannons from two bigger China Coast Guard shipsWATCH: The 44-meter BRP Bagacay and its crew face harassment from the China Coast Guard en route to Panatagal Shoal in the West Philippine Sea on April 30. The Bagacay and the BRP Datu Bankaw were on a… pic.twitter.com/yKKwcENaxJ