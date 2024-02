Polens Präsident Duda zweifelt an ukrainischen Krim-Ansprüchen und erntet heftige Kritik

⚡️🇵🇱🇺🇦Polish President Andrzej Duda called Crimea historically Russian territory. ▪️On the Kanal Zero TV channel, he also doubted that Kyiv would be able to return the peninsula. “I don’t know whether Ukraine will return Crimea. Because, in fact, if we look at history, Crimea… pic.twitter.com/54QhQkRaIh