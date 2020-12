UN-Chef: Krieg gegen Natur tötet sechsmal so viele Menschen wie die Corona-Pandemie

#USA: A #Horse🐎 is being hailed a hero after it ran back into a treacherous situation to save his/her fellow #Horses from being burned up in one of the #SoCal 🔥#Wildfires🔥. View Story: 🐎https://t.co/8K0CpUnHgj🐎 pic.twitter.com/lFx6ZIfFq5