Westdeutschland: Weiterhin Tote und Vermisste bei Hochwasserkatastrophe

#Germany :According to police at least 30 people missing after 6 houses #collapsed due to #flooding and continuous rain.About 25 other houses also unstable and threatened to collapse. -@sascha_p#Hochwasser#Starkregen#Klimakatastrophe#Wuppertal#flut#Flood#Wuppertalsperrepic.twitter.com/t9rPx3ThtZ