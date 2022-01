Polizeigewalt bei Corona-Demo in Amsterdam: UN-Beauftragter sucht Beweismaterial

Update #Germany: Link to the 🇩🇪Govt response of 14 Dec (https://t.co/a48c3WilqN) to my 🇺🇳letter of 26 Aug (https://t.co/TmqnjiII6e) expressing alarm over numerous documented cases of #PoliceBrutality.I will now analyse the response & consider what further action may be required. pic.twitter.com/N7P3OlCu9H