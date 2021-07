Großbritannien: Konservative Ministerin forciert Asyl-Abschottung

Today we're introducing the landmark 𝗕𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹 into Parliament.We're taking action to deter dangerous and illegal migration to the UK and create a new asylum system that’s fair for those in genuine need.Firm but fair. #NewPlanForImmigration🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/ZDUk0G9TaZ