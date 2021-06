China präsentiert Videos von Rover Zhurong auf der Marsoberfläche

Video from Mars taken by #Zhurong#Tianwen1 Mars Rover. New video and images include 3D stereo of supersonic parachute deployment, landing process, sound of the rover driving away from lander, rover maneuver and panorama in a distance from lander. HD Full: https://t.co/q8vGOWUxjGpic.twitter.com/eBUbPnvS81