Nach Beschlagnahmung von südkoreanischem Tanker: Iranisches Schiff von Indonesien festgesetzt

24/1/2021 Coast Guard #Bakamla seized two tankers ( Iranian 🇮🇷 MT Horse and Panama 🇵🇦 MT Frea) in Pontianak Waters, West Kalimantan, for violating their right of transit passage which includes ship-to-ship oil transfers, turning off their AIS, and oil spiling📸@HumasBakamlaRIpic.twitter.com/isbpAi1rSO