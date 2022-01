Süddeutsche veröffentlicht Diffamierungsartikel gegen Nils Melzer – und verweigert Gegendarstellung

URGENT @DutchMFA:➡️This is one of the most disgusting scenes of #PoliceBrutality I have seen since #GeorgeFloyd!➡️These officers & their superiors must be prosecuted for the crime of #torture!➡️THIS SAVAGERY MUST STOP HERE & NOW!➡️I will send an official protest note shortly! https://t.co/GdGwRlDNup