Finnland nennt "äußere Einwirkungen" als Ursache für Leck in Gaspipeline

The gas pipe line connecting Estonia and Finland is closed because of leakage.The cause is unknown.Balticconnector has a capacity 2.6 billion m3/a. Small compared with the 4 pipes of Nord Stream 1 & 2 that it crosses, capacity 110 billion m3/a.https://t.co/Qs1vAQTW4khttps://t.co/3wUyOqHhMRpic.twitter.com/AdrsiEdF5G