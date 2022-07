Türkei: Griechenland verletzt "vorsätzlich" den Vertrag von Lausanne

Discrimination is rule in 🇬🇷 Facts on Turkish Minority in Western Thrace: 📌No kindergartens📌 No schools under 9 🧑‍🎓 in 🇬🇷 (4 🧑‍🎓is enough in 🇹🇷)📌 Only 2 high schools📌 Insufficient buildings 📌 Old textbooks📌 Same number of teachers (3K Greeks in 🇹🇷 vs 150K Turks in 🇬🇷) https://t.co/1jws522KyA