Fahrer am Steuer eingeschlafen: Tote und Verletzte bei schwerem Busunglück auf Kroatiens Autobahn

• #Accident happened at 06:30H in #SlavonskiBrod, #Croatia 🇭🇷• Bus was traveling from #Frankfurt 🇩🇪 to #Prishtina 🇽🇰• 67 passengers and 2 drivers were on the bus• 10 dead: 9 passengers and 1 driver• 44 people received medical assistance, 15 are with serious injuries